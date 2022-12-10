Saturday, December 10, 2022
Geosteady should meet me in person, Mr. Henrie

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

Singer Geosteady recently courted controversy when he challenged Prima Kardash’s ex, Mr. Henrie for a photo opportunity.

The two have not seen eye- to- eye ever since Prima dumped Geosteady for the Galaxy FM presenter two years ago.  However, in a recent twist of events, Prima and Geosteady mended fences for the sake of their children.

It was after their widely publicized reunion that Geosteady took time off to taunt his nemesis. In a week where singer Eddy Kenzo was pictured with Hamza Ssebunya, Rema’s husband, Geosteady suggested the same for Mr. Henrie.

“What @eddykenzoficial did was the right thing and Henrie I am looking for you for such a picture,” Geosteady wrote on Twitter.

In response, Mr. Henrie has demanded that Geosteady talks to him in person to sort out their issues.

“Geosteady must talk to me in person. We are men. He has no reason to send messages through social media,” he said.

