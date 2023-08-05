Geosteady reveals how he navigates relationship with two baby mamas

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Geosteady (George William Kigozi) has said the reason he gets along with his two baby mamas – Prima Kardashi and Hindu Kay.

“With mama Soraya (Prima), if we have fought the day before or trolled each other, but we have to go today to a speech day or birthday, we have to be there because this is what we want to paint for them (children),” Geosteady told Bukedde Television.

He said his focus is on the children and their needs, noting that they are the most important things to him. Geosteady said his baby mama – Hindu- is contented.

In late June, Geosteady and Prima, real name Prima Ndagire, were seen together for the first time since April when they had a fiery exchange online laced with accusations from both sides. They were celebrating their daughter Solange’s fourth birthday.

In February, Valentine’s Day, Geosteady celebrated his new baby mama, Hindu Kay, much to the chagrin of Prima. A photo of Hindu sitting on the singer’s laps and a caption not shy of everything reassurance sparked Prima’s anger.

“I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self-respect. And it’s these things I’d believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicious that she wasn’t all she should be. I love her and it is the beginning of everything. Happy Valz,” he posted.

Prima offloaded her rage on social media, claiming the singer’s career flopped and he failed to score a single hit song in four years after they separated. She also accused him of infidelity, that it is one of his biggest weaknesses. Mother of two Prima claimed she bankrolled the singer’s Dine with Geosteady show in 2022.

Geosteady, in his defence, argued that he paid their kids’ medical insurance, school fees, bankrolled his show himself and gave Prima a table for free at his concert.

Prima then vowed never to associate with her baby daddy ever again, a vow she has broken many times since, their latest being late last month when they showed up at their daughter’s school for their Exposition Day. Attention was drawn to his rather blue face next to Prima who was all smiles.