Geosteady reassures Hindu Kay on Valentine’s Day

By Alex Balimwikungu

Recently, socialite Prima Kadarshi and baby daddy Geosteady chose to work together after two years apart.

 For many, the cordial relationship towards each other was interpreted as a love overture and the assumption was it was only a matter of when and not why they get back together.

It wasn’t to be. Prima said Geosteady was free to date any woman he considered attractive before reiterating that their partnership was business-related and focused on co-parenting.

When she was recently pictured with a gym-honed man in one of the Kampala gyms, Prima intimated that she was free to date whoever caught her fancy but insisted she was single.

If Prima is sending mixed signals, Geosteady is not. On Valentine’s Day he gushed about the love of his life, Hindy Kay.

In a social media post, Geosteady showed he had made up his mind and reassured his love to Hindu Kay early on the morning of Valentine’s Day.

“I fell in love with her courage, her sincerity, and her flaming self-respect. And it’s these things I’d believe in, even if the whole world indulged in wild suspicions that she wasn’t all she should be. I love her and it is the beginning of everything. However thin/think, rich/poor, beautiful/ugly, old/young you’re, it is better to be hated for what you are than to be loved for what you are not. I want this to be your life mama because I found it worth living.”  he wrote.

