Geosteady & Mr. Henrie face off, diffuse tension

Singer Geosteady, real name George Kigozi and his one-time nemesis, Henry Arinitwe alias Mr. Henrie, have buried the hatchet.

The two men took the bro code, “man friends before women”, to the letter and had a sit-down to reflect and laugh about how a woman got them clowning each other.

They dated city socialite Prima Kardashi, who is Geosteady’s baby mama of two, but who he parted ways with in 2020. On the other hand, Mr. Henrie started dating her in 2021 before they broke up in 2022.

The conversation between Gesoteady and Mr Henrie that premiered on YouTube on Monday, September 4, displayed what a body language expert would argue reeked of tension and discomfort, but they rode the tide, regardless.

Geosteady reminded Henrie how he used to go to his house where he would buy him soda. Henrie replied that it was a financially challenging time for him. The singer brushed it off, saying he meant they had a connection, one that got him to listen to the album Love Letters first, before anybody else.

He also asked Henrie about reports that he never used to play his songs or credit him the whole time he dated Prima.

“They used to tell me you play my song Energy with Chameleone and only credit him, not me. I wondered why for a guy I brought home to listen to the album. You even brought the mastering guy. I don’t listen to radio, but I was being told about these things. Were you scared of me?” Geosteady asked.

Henrie replied: “I am one of the people here, and even people that listen to my show will tell you, I play your songs. I am grown enough to separate personal from radio business. I have been playing Sembera now. It is on the countdown.”

Then Henrie, as the interviewer, tried to take charge of the session again. “They told me you hated me so much that if you found me out there, you would run over me.”

“No, I am not physically violent. But if you hate my music, the source of my livelihood, which is where I get the money to pay Soraya’s school fees, I wouldn’t be violent, but I would be silent so you can feel it,” replied the singer.

“There was a time you commented on my relationship on social media,” Henrie prodded some more.

“You know if you over squeeze the nose, it bleeds. It took me months. Things become extra when we start involving kids and saying this person is not taking responsibility, coming from a man, I had to react,” answered Geosteady. He added: “I have been around the world. How people deal with co-parenting is that it is the men that influence even the mother of the kids to stay in connection with the father of the kids. So if you did that, you did a good job.”

Henrie said Prima once told him Geosteady is the children’s father and they always called him (Henrie) uncle, and he made it a point to show them a photo of their father from time to time.

In December 2022 after singer Rema Namakula’s baby daddy, Eddy Kenzo, met with her husband, Hamza Sebunya at a wedding and it caused euphoria with an episode of bromance, Geosteady suggested it was time he met Mr. Henrie.