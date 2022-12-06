Tuesday, December 6, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Geosteady looking for Mr. Henrie to emulate Kenzo and Hamza
Top News

Geosteady looking for Mr. Henrie to emulate Kenzo and Hamza

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

According to singer Geosteady, Grammy Award nominee Eddy Kenzo did the right thing when he met Dr. Hamza Sebunya – his baby mama Rema Namakula’s husband- and exhibited utmost courtesy and even posed for a photo.

According to the Energy singer, he is now looking forward to emulating Kenzo and the gynaecologist by doing the same with Mr. Henrie.

Via Twitter, he shared the photo of Rema’s ex and current together with the caption: “What @eddykenzoofficial did was the right thing and Henrie nkunoonya for such a pic.”

Real name Henry Arinitwe, Mr. Henrie was the rebound lover of Geosteady’s baby mama of two, Prima Kardashi. Their relationship lasted about two years following her nasty breakup with the baby daddy and the social media outbursts that followed, with Mr. Henrie always turning out the collateral damage.

Mr.Henrie was called broke, a babysitter, house boy and accused of not playing the singer’s songs on his show at a Kansanga-based radio station.


Five months ago, Geosteady who had earlier lamented that he had been denied access to their daughters, turned up to celebrate their youngest’s third birthday. The flames were visibly back.

It came shortly after Prima dumped the radio presenter. Then fresh photos of them together started making rounds, including one of Prima on the singer’s laps all looking booed-up. 

You may also like

Pregnant Karole Kasita takes leave from music

I am no longer flashy, says former Vice-President Gilbert Bukenya

I choose dialogue over violence – Makerere guild president

Okello Okello’s ‘Comedy Black Friday’ ends year in style

Nyege Nyege Festival wins event of the year award

Suspected serial kidnapper shot dead, three children rescued

PICTORIAL: Mercy Nankabirwa crowned Miss Rotaract 2022

VIDEO: Pallisa men ask govt to rescue them from abusive wives

Kuluthum throws tantrum over Sheikh Muzaata’s heir installation

2022: a year of living dangerously

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.