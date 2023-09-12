Wednesday, September 13, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Celebrity News Geosteady livid with MC Kats, Alien Skin over fracas at his concert
Celebrity News

Geosteady livid with MC Kats, Alien Skin over fracas at his concert

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Geosteady has finally spoken out on the fracas that overshadowed his concert at Hotel Africana in Kampala on September 8, 2023 after media personality MC Kats and singer Alien Skin brought their disagreement on stage.

“I thank both Alien Skin and MC Kats for their great presentation on my concert, but it’s high time to sort out your differences baganda bange. It sucks having happened on my CONCERT DAY!!!” he wrote on X.

MC Kats (in black) trying to resist people who were trying to get him off stage at singer Geosteady’s concert at the Hotel Africana parking lot on September 8, 2023

At the concert, the Sitya Danger’s entourage dragged MC Kats off stage seconds before the singer hit the stage totally unbothered about the fracas that ensued.

Alien Skin and MC Kats fell out in August over the former’s protégé, 10-year-old Champion Gudo’s education after Kampala Parents School offered to admit the youngster.

Coordination between the school and Alien’s Fangone Forest music camp proved problematic and that was how Kats came in as a broker. However, he instead irritated the singer’s camp to the point of clashing on a TikTok livestream, where they accused him of getting involved in Gudo’s family issues he had no business with.

You may also like

Daddy Andre, GNL divided over most talented Mayanja brother

We had no money for white gown & proper suit, says Zuena...

Khaligraph trolls Diamond Platnumz over casket gimmick

Jamal Wasswa vows to have impersonator arrested

I don’t do stunts, David Lutalo says as he gears up for...

My mother ran to pastor after I started creating comic YouTube content...

MC Kats vs. Alien Skin: Industry stakeholders divided over stage fracas

BBNaija: Housemates continue to demand voluntary exit

I cannot resort to stunts to promote my shows, says Maurice Kirya

PICTURES: Geosteady thrills fans at Africana concert

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.