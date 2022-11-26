Geosteady gets closer to Prima in new video

By Alex Balimwikungu

After going their separate ways for two years, singer Geosteady and baby mama, Prima Kardash are closer than ever before.

Geosteady and Prima have been the focus of the media since Wednesday in light of their appearance together in public.

The couple that seemed inseparable, appeared before the media at Cubana in Munyonyo, where they held a press conference and announced the return of the 4th edition of the annual Dine with Geosteady concert.

Prima is not only one of the driving forces behind the Dine with Geosteady event, but she also appears in the singer’s recently released ‘Sembera’ song where she features.

In the song, Gesoteady sings about her as a strong mother who takes good care of him and their offspring.

‘Sembera’, is a song that will hit the right chords for lovers. It was produced by Bass Boi with the video shot by Aaronaire