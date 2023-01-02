Geosteady can date whoever he wants, says Prima

By Ahmad Muto

At this rate, it is safe to say there is never a dull day at the Kigozis. Just days after Geosteady posted on social media a photo of his other baby mama wishing her a happy birthday, and Prima Kardashi reacting by deleting his photos from her Instagram, there is a plot twist.

Prima, who happens to be his first baby mama, has now revealed that all that public display of affection at press conferences, photo and music video shoots misrepresented their interests.

According to her, she is still very much together with her ex, Mr. Henrie and also her baby daddy is free to go out with any lady he fancies. A wedding will be the only way she will announce she is back together with the Wakyuka singer.

She said: “George can date whoever he wants. Right now, we are focused on business. If we ever come out that we are together, it will be through an introduction ceremony or a wedding.”

She added: “I can be in another relationship when he is also in his and we still do business. I still work with Henrie on tours because that was our business.” She made the revelation while appearing on a local media.



Prima and Geosteady broke up in 2020 and had exchanges on social and mainstream media. Geosteady accused Prima of denying him access to their children and also accused her rebound boyfriend, Mr. Henrie, of not playing his songs on radio. He also kept taunting him claiming he was broke, a babysitter and a houseboy.



Prima, on her part, made sure she documented her relationship with Mr. Henrie on social media, much to the chagrin of Geosteady.

