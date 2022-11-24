Geo steady praises Prima’s ex lover, Mr. Henrie

By Joan Murungi

On Wednesday, socialite Ndagire Prima aka Prima Kardashi and singer Hassan Kigozi made their reunion public. The two happily announced about how they are ready to let go of the past and give their relationship a second chance.

“Whatever Hajji decides, that is what I will do. If he says that I should change my name and have an Islamic one, that is what I will do,” Prima vowed.

Geosteady also went ahead and applauded his baby mama’s ex-lover (FM presenter, Arinaitwe Henry aka Mr. Henrie) for supporting Prima.

“I name him the best person because he has always supported Prima in everything she does,”.

When Prima and Geosteady broke up two years ago, Prima moved on and started dating Galaxy FM presenter, Arinaitwe Henry aka Mr. Henrie, while Geosteady was involved in an affair which ended in him getting a son.

They got some misunderstandings. Primah dumped Henrie and deleted all his photos from her social media pages.

Geosteady welcomed the news and started pushing for the re-union.