Thursday, November 24, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Geo steady praises Prima’s ex lover, Mr. Henrie
Latest News

Geo steady praises Prima’s ex lover, Mr. Henrie

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Joan Murungi

On Wednesday, socialite Ndagire Prima aka Prima Kardashi and singer Hassan Kigozi made their reunion public. The two happily announced about how they are ready to let go of the past and give their relationship a second chance.

 “Whatever Hajji decides, that is what I will do. If he says that I should change my name and have an Islamic one, that is what I will do,” Prima vowed.

Geosteady also went ahead and applauded his baby mama’s ex-lover (FM presenter, Arinaitwe Henry aka Mr. Henrie) for supporting Prima.

“I name him the best person because he has always supported Prima in everything she does,”.

When Prima and Geosteady broke up two years agoPrima moved on and started dating Galaxy FM presenter, Arinaitwe Henry aka Mr. Henrie, while Geosteady was involved in an affair which ended in him getting a son.

They got some misunderstandings. Primah dumped Henrie and deleted all his photos from her social media pages.

Geosteady welcomed the news and started pushing for the re-union.

You may also like

My love life is private-Levixone

Comedian Maggie Nansubuga set for maiden comedy show

I actually bathe and smell good – Omutujju responds to Bebe Cool

Bebe Cool to resume aid to kids with heart disease

Grenade, Jowie Landa shoot video for new song

Nigerian star Skales to perform at Jameson & Friends lifestyle concert

Diamond Platnum’s official Dj set for Nomad bar anniversary￼

Carol Nantongo faces wrath of South African promoter

Typo gets DVJ Mercy Pro trolled, RwandAir apologises

Magogo, don’t embarrass us –  men plead with Magogo on wife’s birthday

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.