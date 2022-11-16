Gen. Mega Dee, wife welcome baby girl

By Alex Balimwikungu

Veteran singer Amos Kigenyi popularly known as Gen. Mega Dee is excited after welcoming a second baby into the family on Wednesday, November 16.

The birth of the girl by his wife Dorothy Thabelina was the good news Mega Dee was waiting for. He never hesitated to share the good news on his socials.

“Oh, this overwhelming, never ending, reckless love of God. I’m just excited. It’s such an amazing part of life,” the 45-year-old Mega Dee wrote. “WE GLORIFY YOU, LORD. Welcome to the world, Princess Dawn Beet Amos K. 11/15/22.”

Mega Dee and his family moved to the US years ago, and they now live in Los Angeles, California.

While there, he embarked on furthering his studies and in 2021, he graduated with a bachelor’s degree in health care management and leadership.

Gen. Mega Dee has a 16-year-old son, Ethan, from a previous relationship and he bestowed upon him the responsibility of looking out for his little sister.

He said: ” Responsibility has kicked in immediately! Ethan still unsure of his feelings now, but he is ready for the new role. Big Brother Role y’all 🤭🤭🤭! Thank you, Lord! “