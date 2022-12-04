Monday, December 5, 2022
Gayaza Christians surprise archdeacon with Prado after school gives him Harrier

By Mathias Mazinga

Venerable Dunstan Kiwanuka Mazinga, the new archdeacon of Gayaza Archdeaconry, must consider himself a blessed cleric.

Even during this difficult time where the so-called ‘economy’ is making many people cry, Christians can still afford to give him a monster vehicle, a Toyota Prado TX.

The brand new Prado TX which the Christians of Gayaza Archdeaconry donated to Ven. Mazinga, their new Archdeacon. (Photos by Mathias Mazinga)

Kiwanuka was visibly stunned as the huge Prado was handed over to him by the Bishop of Namirembe Diocese, the Rt. Rev. Wilberforce Kityo Luwalira, who presided over his installation ceremony at St Andrew’s Church of Uganda, Gayaza (the headquarters of the archdeaconry), in Wakiso district.

This is the second time, in a period of just two years, that Kiwanuka is gifted with a vehicle.

Just last year (2021), when he was retiring from Mengo Senior School, where he had been serving as a teacher and chaplain, the school’s Board of Governors gifted him (and his wife Rev. Lovincer Kiwanuka) with a brand-new Toyota Harrier.

