Ganda Boyz hailed by Katikkiro Mayiga

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Ahmad Muto

UK-based Ugandan music trio, the Ganda Boyz have put their vocal cords and skill to work and are receiving massive public applause after recording a rendition of the Buganda anthem.

The two Baganda men – Denis Mugagga and Dan Sewagudde, plus their American music composer colleague Craig Pruess did justice to Ekitibwa kya Buganda attracting among others the attention of the Buganda Kingdom Prime Minister, Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga.

He wrote on his socials: “Nneebaza ba Ganda Boys olw’enteekateeka y’okuyimba Ekitiibwa kya Buganda mu ngeri ey’ekikugu n’obuwoomu obwenkanidaawo. Batukubye enkata ya Ssekukkulu. CPM.”

The Buganda Kingdom Prime minister thanked them for their effort in singing the Buganda anthem with a lot of professionalism.

The trio released the rendition on Christmas day on their YouTube Channel. They are seen donning Buganda traditional wear, kanzu (tunic) giving the anthem their whole in a video that has since garnered many views, comments and has been shared widely across social media platforms.

It is a culmination of the effort of six choirs from across the world. According to their YouTube credits, The Bogota Philharmonic Orchestra recorded the now viral rendition with the effort of Pruess’ new orchestral arrangement.

In 48 hours, the video had over 13,000 views with over 400 comments and some claiming it is a great work of art enjoyed across cultures.

