Ganda Boys to give sh10m to best choir at new Buganda anthem auditions

By Alfred Byenkya

UK-based Ganda Boys have announced that they are going to give sh10m to the best performing choir at the auditions for the new Buganda anthem project.

In a social media post, the group comprising Daniel Sewagudde and Denis Mugagga said the money will come from one of their partners, Prince Nicholas Basamula, who lives and works in the US.

When the Ganda Boys came to Uganda at the beginning of the year, they said the new Buganda anthem will be recorded from the United Kingdom and South America.

They encouraged more groups to participate in the ongoing auditions by sending in their recorded clip to the team that is managing the process from Uganda.

“Thank you for all your submissions to date. Our team has now started selecting the 60 singers that will travel to the UK to be part of this amazing project,” they said.

They also said the auditions will be officially closed on Thursday, April 31, and the team that they tasked to manage the process will then start selecting the best voices that will feature in the final recording that will take place in the UK later this year.

Some of the singers that sent video clips were school children, bands, church choirs and individual musicians.

The 60 singers that will be selected will join other choirs from around the world and they will come up with one project to be presented to the king of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, for approval as the new official kingdom anthem.