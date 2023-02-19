Ganda Boys to announce auditions for Buganda anthem singers

By Alfred Byenkya

Ganda Boys music group are set to do auditions for singers that would like to feature in the new Buganda anthem.

Daniel Sewagudde and Denis Mugagga said those that will be selected after the auditions will get a chance to travel to the United Kingdom and South America to record the anthem with other choirs from around the world.

“This is the second stage of the anthem composition. Choirs from across Uganda will share videos of themselves singing the anthem and our team will select a group of 60 singers who will travel to Europe and South America to sing and record the anthem with an orchestra,” they said in a recorded statement.

After the recording the anthem, it will then be presented to the King of Buganda, Ronald Muwenda Mutebi, for approval as the new official kingdom anthem.

In January, 2023, the Ganda Boys came to Uganda and engaged in a lot of activities that included meetings with top Buganda kingdom officials among them Katikkiro Charles Peter Mayiga and the Queen of Buganda, Nnabagereka Sylvia Nagginda.

They said it was such an honour to meet the two officials because it has always been their dream.

“Our gracious queen made us feel at home. Her enthusiasm and guidance towards the Kitiibwa Kya Buganda journey is unmatched. Her newly launched Book of Obuntubulamu is the perfect guide to life. Thank you, Maama, thank you,” they said after the visit

The officials commended the group for promoting Buganda culture in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States of America.

The Ganda Boys also met the European Union ambassador Jan Sadek at his office in Kampala and held talks over different issues.

Before that, they participated in the Kisakaate kya Nabagereka project and talked to the children that came to be part of the event at Muzza Kabembe High School in Mukono district.

The group rebranded from the Da Twins and named their group Ganda Boys and started to do cultural music to promote their non-profit organisation called Ganda Foundation.