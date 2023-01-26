Ganda Boys back home, embark on charity drive

By Alfred Byenkya

UK -based Ganda boys music group members have returned to Uganda to promote the activities of Ganda Foundation, a UK registered nonprofit charitable organization

On Wednesday 25-January-2023, the singers met and held meetings with Buganda Kingdom officials that included the Katikiro Charles Peter Mayiga and the Queen of Buganda Nnabagereka Syliva Nagginda

The meetings took at place at Bulange Mengo

As usual, Ganda boys were represented by Daniel Sewagudde and Denis Mugagga.They wore the Kanzu,a traditional cultural wear of the Baganda.

They said it was such an honor to meet the two officials because it has always been their dream after rebranding from Da Twins to Ganda Boys.

“Our gracious Queen made us feel at home. Her enthusiasm and guidance towards the Kitiibwa Kya Buganda journey is unmatched. Her Newly launched Book of Obuntubulamu is the perfect guide to life. Thank Maama thank you,” they said in a Facebook message they posted on their page after the meeting

According to the group, the officials commended them for promoting Buganda culture in the United Kingdom, Europe and the United States of America

The music group has collaborated with six choirs in different continents of the world to redo the Buganda anthem known as Ekitiibwa Kya Buganda.

Before meeting the Queen and the Katikiro, they met the European Union ambassador Jan Sadek at his office in Kampala and held talks over different issues.

“We visited the head of delegation European Union. He appreciated Ekitiibwa Kya Buganda Anthem and attested to the great feeling he had when he listened to it. It nearly brought him to tears. We’ve discussed many possibilities for joint future work,” they said in a social media post

Before that, they participated in the Kisakaate kya Nabagereka project and talked to the children that came to be part of the event at Muzza Kabembe High School in Mukono district.

“During our Visit to the Ekisaakaate we were amazed at the knowledge of our work by the younger generation. Our way forward today is to refocus our selves to the greatness of our Kingdom and Nation. Using our forefathers approach and guidance to navigate the world today.All in all lets love and promore our culture starting with the children in schools,” they added