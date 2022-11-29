Gagamel events manager stages concert, impresses Bebe Cool

By Dickson Ndugwa

Ronnie Mutabazi, singer Bebe Cool’s manager in charge of events at Gagamel crew, impressed him when he organised an event in Nansana, Wakiso on Saturday, November 26.

Ronnie performing in Nansana on on Saturday, November 26. (All photos by Dickson Ndugwa)

Ronnie’s Nywamu (meaning drink) concert took place at Big Zone and he was the main performer.

The event had a lineup of musicians.

At 10:00pm, Stabua Natooro came on stage, before Mary Bata took over, then Henry Mwanje.

At 12:30am, Big Size Bebe Cool baa wa Zuena hit the stage, and energised the revellers.

At 1:30pm, Bebe Cool introduced Ronnie and thanked him for the great work and creativity in the Gagamel family.

Ronnie performed with a live band, which surprised Bebe Cool, who later joined him to entertain the guests.

Afterwards, Bebe left the stage and Ronnie continued to entertain his fans. When he performed Onsuza Ntunula and Ndi Wamukisa, people started throwing money on stage as a sign of appreciation of his music, which soon stopped as Ronnie first dealt with appreciating the money.

Fans then bought audio CDs of Ronnie, with the highest bidder taking home the CD at sh2m.

When Ronnie’s mother came on stage, she thanked the revellers and Bebe Cool for supporting him.

Ronnie’s mother knelt down and started crying, saying they have come from very far but Ronnie provided for the family without their dad.

Ronnie also thanked his friends, family members and Bebe Cool for the great support.

At 3:20am, the resident deejay took over up to morning.