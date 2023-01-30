Furious Kenzo reacts to claims he abandoned Ronnie Stamina

By Ahmad Muto

Singer Eddy Kenzo has some music industry demons to make peace with as it looks. The Grammy Award winner, whose hit song Stamina – arguably his breakthrough – became an instant street anthem, got him booked for shows, got massive radio and TV airplay and on which he set his career foundation, has a debt to pay. The lustrous career consequently won Uganda its first BET award, and has now scored a Grammy nomination.

However, one person who was a stand-out act in the song for his dances has since faded into oblivion – Ronnie Stamina.

On Facebook, one user questioned Kenzo why he has since abandoned the man he started with from the trenches and cut him off completely without any explanation. The person alleged that Ronnie now spends his time loitering streets, that Kenzo should consider taking him to a rehabilitation centre.

The post to which Kenzo was tagged was written in Luganda: “Kano ka msg Kagende eri Eddy Kenzo mukulu Kenzo watandika endongo yo watandika nomukulu ono gwe bayita Ronnie Stamina omuziki bwegwatandika okukwatayo guy nomwesalako tetwamanya byatukawo kale mwafunamu misunderstandings ffe zetutamanya Naye yateka ettafali dene nyo ku music wo Naye kati guy asiiba kunguudo yenna yayononeka bambi kolera egwanga ekintu kimu kwata Ronnie muteke mu rehab ade engulu ebisigadde obikwase katonda kuba kati Ronnie singa afuna obuzibu bwonna ensi onojigamba nti obadde omwagala oba tuyambe bambi.”

The BET award winner, who seems to have missed the message by a mile, or was likely moody when he received it, replied, telling the concerned person to take Ronnie to a rehabilitation now that he is fully aware he (Kenzo) is a bad person.

However, also Kenzo’s reaction must have been informed by the fact that he knows how Ronnie Stamina is doing, and sensed this could be an attack. Why? The dancer was very much present at the Eddy Kenzo Festival in 2022 (three months ago) at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds. Both wowed the crowd with the song complete with the ‘Stamina dance.’