Fun, pomp await Mbarara City Rally, festival

By Reagan Ssempijja

The anticipation continues to flare up in the atmospheres of Mbarara City, ahead of the Mbarara City rally slated for February 10, 11 and 12, this weekend.

The rally that is set to showcase jaw-dropping rally skills from seasoned drivers like Jas Mangat, Ronald Sebuguzi, Duncan Mubiru and Yasin Nasser, among others, will also spread to areas of Kashaari and Isingiro, hence spicing up the action.

The Mbarara City rally, okayed by the Federation of Motorsport Clubs of Uganda (FMU), will only be a piece of the fun-filled iceberg – the Mbarara City Festival, also slated for this weekend, at Boma Golf Course Grounds.

More enthralling, however, is that on the night of February 10, rally lovers will be treated to a pre-party at La Rooftop Lounge, Mbarara, in what has been dubbed as a Drivers’ Night.

It is going to be a fun-filled weekend in Mbarara this weekend. File photo

During the night, rally fans will have the opportunity to meet and greet their favourite drivers, as they all gear up for an action-packed weekend on the tracks.

The three-day event will be graced by various dignitaries, with the Speaker of Parliament – Hon. Annet Anita Among, expected to be the Chief guest to crown the fun.

The event, mainly powered by Mwesigwa Resort and Bam Petroleum, will have have revellers fork sh10,000 out of their pockets for a ticket to attend.

For religious rally fans, you must know how party-infested rally events can be, especially during after parties. This makes the land of milk and honey everyone’s favourite destination, this weekend.