Fun Factory’s ‘Comedicine’ lives up to expectations

By Ivan Kabuye

The Fun Factory comedians proved that comedy is medicine as they couldn’t relieve revellers from cracking their ribs with amazing and exciting drama skits at the National Theatre on Thursday, January 19, 2023.

The first two hours leading up to the show were about nothing but music, cocktails, popcorn, chit-chat for those who had company, and selfies.

Mr. Kojja curtain-raised the show with a live music performance that got revellers into the mood and later, Isabirye the Poet warmed up the crowds.

His Poet titled Toliweka was about the current economic situation excited revellers with the way he was rhythmic with the words, ending with ani ayina ebitano abimpe, Luganda for whoever has sh500 to give it to him.

The ‘Gig’ skit was also another one to remember as it almost got revellers wiping their tears due to much laughter involved in it.

Agnes Akite was made for sketch comedy and she delivered.

Agnes Akite performing at National Theatre on Thursday, January 19, 2023. (All photos by Ivan Kabuye)

One of the acts of the evening was the “Pretty Nicole” skit that moved the crowds to laugh out loud. Thumbs up to the actors who fit the characters in the skit.

The show, highly hyped, saw a few celebrities thronging the venue by 8:00pm to catch an early feel of what everyone expected to be an absolute rib-cracker.

Among the few celebrities who attended was DJ Slick Stuart.

Hannington Bugingo (standing centre) with his Fun factory crew entertaining the crowds at National Theatre





