Fun Factory premieres gripping crime drama

By Lawrence Mulondo

Series lovers are to be blessed with yet another fascinating drama after entertainment group Fun Factory premiered their sensational piece titled POPI.

Hundreds of art lovers converged at the National Theatre in Kampala on April 27 to witness the premiering at the event that started with a cocktail.

Guests interact with Isaac Kuddzu (right), an actor in POPI drama during the drama launch at the National Theatre in Kampala on April 27, 2023 Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda

Thereafter, guests took seats in the auditorium, where they got a glimpse of the massively entertaining police drama, specifically the 25-minute second episode.

About the series

The police series, under the tagline Justice Above Self, is acted in three languages, including English, Luganda and Kiswahili. It has 52 episodes of 26 minutes, each targeting an audience between the ages of 18 and 35.

The crime series that has been produced by Hannington Bugingo and directed by seasoned actor and writer Peter Niwagaba, is an original composition from Fun Factory.

Media personality Brian Mulondo (left) and Hannington Bugingo (right), an actor in ‘POPI’ drama, attend the launch at National Theatre in Kampala on April 27, 2023 Photo by Hajarah Nalwadda

POPI, currently in its first season, is a crime drama in Lampaka town in Zuganda and depicts the lives and encounters of more than five characters who are members of the police force.

A lot of themes are covered in the fresh series, including money, ethics, love, favouritism, leadership, corruption and family.

POPI also highlights operations of police in the community in the line of keeping law and order.

The first episode aired on Friday, April 21, while the second one aired on Friday, April 28.

POPI has been nominated for the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards together with other three Ugandan shows including Kan-See-Me, JDC and Prestige.