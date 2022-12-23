Full Figure backs Brian Mulondo on smelly musicians

By Joan Murungi

At the beginning of the week, media personality Brain Mulondo expressed his disappointment with musicians that do not take personal hygiene seriously.

He said a number of artistes show up for interviews smelling, and that some of them even have bad breathe.

Mulondo went ahead and advised musicians to bathe on a daily, use perfume and chewing gum or mouth spray to prevent bad breath.

Mulondo vowed never to host some musicians that have made it a habit not to prioritise their personal hygiene before coming to the public.

He mentioned King Saha as one of the musicians who shows up for interviews and corporate events while reeking of illicit drugs.

“King Saha’s manager should buy him chewing gum. Why would you show up that way yet you know that you are coming to sing for guests?”

Mulondo’s statement drew attention and became a topic of discussion on different social media platforms and amongst fans. As some condemned him for making the remarks publicly, others supported him.

Full figure is one of those that are in support of what Mulondo did.

“Now that he has talked about it, this might help. You know what, Ugandans hate people that stand for the truth. When you stand for the truth, people hate you. However, this happens every day. Not only artistes, but other people smell too. The issue is that people look up to celebrities as a living example and don’t expect them to do some things.

“I also have a celebrity friend that sits in his car and sprays perfume on his body minus bathing. That makes you smell more. People should learn how to bathe. Brain was right, but the challenge is that he centered on only artistes. This is a general issue,” Full figure revealed.