FUFA Tv joins DStv platform

By Kampala Sun writer

Federation of Uganda Football Association owned FUFA Tv continues to grow in leaps and bounds barely a year after its arrival. With the main target set at professionalization of the sport industry through television, the progress is this far positive.

On Tuesday, another milestone was realized with FUFA Tv officially launching on Digital Satellite Television (DStv), a Sub-Saharan African direct broadcast satellite service provider owned by MultiChoice.

The launch was conducted by FUFA Media Services CEO Shawn Mubiru, Head of Marketing at Multichoice-Uganda Lois Kwikiriza and Multichoice-Uganda PR and Marketing Manager, Jinaldi Jamugisha in the FUFA Tv studios

Mubiru indicated the move to have FUFA Tv on DSTV helps in driving the agenda of commercialization of sport.

“This is the moment that we have been waiting for. We saw the gap and decided to position ourselves for the benefit of sports, athletes and the entire fraternity,” he started.

FUFA media officer Shawn Mubiru and MultiChoice Uganda publicist, Lois Kwikiriza. Courtesy Photo

“This is a good opportunity for Ugandan sport to venture into aspects of professionalization and commercialization. Television dictates business in sport and we will make sure that clubs generate more income.” Added Mubiru.

Kwikiriza stated that MultiChoice is committed towards promoting local content.

“We are very excited at Multichoice-Uganda to have yet another powerful Ugandan brand on our platform. DStv has different packages and I’m glad to inform our esteemed customers that FUFA Tv will be available across all bouquets. We are committed towards pushing local content and we promise to drive traffic to FUFA Tv.” She said.

Jamugisha further asserted the motive to promote local content ranging from music, movies and now sports

“We have a hyper local strategy to ensure that our customers get as many options as possible. For example during the FIFA World Cup, we introduced commentary in Luganda and the feedback was positive. With FUFA Tv on board, we are going a notch higher of introducing a local channel that brings Ugandan footballer closer to Ugandans.”