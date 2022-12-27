Tuesday, December 27, 2022
FUFA receives Sh2bn kitty ahead of CHAN finals

by Editorial Team
By Alex Balimwikungu

The Federation of Uganda Football Association-FUFA has received Shs2 billion as part of arrears to help the association prepare for the national team, the Cranes participate in the African Nations Championship ( CHAN) Finals.

According to FUFA president, Moses Magogo, part of the money will be used to settle arrears accumulated as a result of the team’s earlier international engagements.

He said the fund is so timely as the Uganda Cranes squad is already in camp preparing for next month’s tournament in Algeria.

FUFA is allocated Shs17bn in the national annual budget however in this financial year only Shs4.8bn has been released.

The team will fly out of the country to Tunisia on January 1, 2023, for build –up matches before heading to Algeria.

