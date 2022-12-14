Friends throw Kulthum Muzaata bridal show

By Mariam Nakalema

On Saturday, December 11, 2022, the friends of Dr Kulthum Nabunya, the widow of Imam leader Sheikh Nuhu Muzaata, threw her a bridal shower at Pearl of Africa Hotel in Kampala.

Muzaata died in December 2020.

On November 25, Kulthum introduced new man Acram Gumisiriza at her parents’ home in Kyebando, a city suburb.

Kulthum Nabunya and Acram Gumisiriza at their ‘kwanjula’ on November 25, 2022

The lovebirds are set to get married this month, December.

While at the bridal shower, Kulthum thanked her friends for the gesture before launching an attack on her enemies.

“Haters, it’s high time you died because I will be with Acram forever. It’s only death that will separate us,” she said.

It should be remembered at the Duwa (prayers) for Muzaata in Kibuli, some Sheikhs argued that it was not the right time for Kulthum to get married. They said it was a sign of disrespect to Muzaata.