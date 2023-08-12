Friends shower Chameleone with praise at graduation party

By Ignatius Kamya

It was all joy at Chameleone’s home as different people gathered to celebrate him with many of them pouring out their love and appreciation towards the musician.

Kaspat Kasule in particular who has worked close to Chameleone for a number of years thanked him for his good heart that he even built him a house something he had never thought of from a friend and that he has been paying school fees for his child.

Gerald Mayanja (Jose Chameleone’s father) said he was overjoyed when he finally saw his son put on the graduation gown because it’s that one thing he always hoped for because Chameleone was a bright child right from his childhood.

Singer Jose Chameleone has a chat with Afrigo band’s Moses Matovu during his graduation. Photo by Ignatius Kamya

He warned youths to stop using drugs in case they would like to see on their grandchildren because as of him he can hardly find his childhood friends anywhere because most of them succumbed to drugs.

Pallaso thanked him for always leading the way for the different things in their family and said he was to think about going back to university as well.

Moses Matovu, Joanita Kawalya, Simon Maseruka and others are among those that thanked him for having a kind heart and also being a courageous man.