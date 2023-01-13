Friday Music Review: Take It Slow – Vyper Ranking Ft Winnie Nwagi

By Dennis Asiimwe

I am not familiar with a lot of Vyper Ranking’s material. He refers to himself as reggae, ragga and dancehall artiste with a penchant for free styling. He’s dropped a couple of singles, but nothing really of note, apart from a sultry collaboration with Cindy about three years ago called Tebimala, which wasn’t half bad. He probably really welcomed this collaboration with Winnie Nwagi, especially since she is on something of a roll.

Take It Slow is a dancehall collaboration that leans rather heavily on Nwagi’s silky vocals and those delightful harmonies she sometimes slips into her work. The song itself has a few good things going for it – its got a great arrangement, whose chords give both artistes but especially Nwagi.

The song clocks in at 2 minutes 52 seconds and almost definitely feels like it ended too soon.

This is probably the most superior production that Vyper Ranking has gotten out of studio: the instrumentation is clean, and expertly executed, while the groove is subtle and inventive. The song doesn’t exactly grow on you – it lets you realize how good it is. It’s got a slow burn to it that is worthwhile.

I genuinely wish there was more of this track. And the chemistry between the two artistes is obvious – they work well together, especially their harmonies, and they feed each other.

Loved this one – it caught me by surprise.