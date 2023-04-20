Friday April 21st, declared public holiday  

By Charles Etukuri

The Ministry of Public Service on Thursday announced Friday April 21, will be a public holiday to allow Muslims host the Eid celebrations.

In her letter to the Permanent Secretary (PS) in the Ministry of Information Communication Technology and National Guidance Aminah Zawedde, Public Service PS Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwire said, “the honorable minister of public service informs the general public that tomorrow April 21, is Eid Al Fitr and will be observed as a public holiday throughout Uganda pursuant to the Public Holidays Act 1965.”

Eid al-Fitr is a religious holiday is celebrated by Muslims worldwide because it marks the end of the month-long dawn-to-sunset fasting of Ramadan.

Different countries celebrate Eid festivals on different dates depending on the sighting of the moon.