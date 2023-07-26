Fresh Kid signed 10-year agreement with me – former minister Nakiwala

By Ahmad Muto

The presidential adviser on youth and children affairs, Florence Nakiwala Kiyingi, has said she signed a 10 -year agreement (memorandum of understanding) with child rapper Patrick Ssenyonjo aka Fresh Kid that will run till he turns 18 years.

Speaking to Urban Television recently, Nakiwala, who was the then Minister of State for Youth and Children Affairs, said she got Fresh Kid’s future set by staying active in his life and ensuring proceeds from his performances got to his personal account so he is not exploited.

This was in 2019 when the Bambi singer hogged headlines for his rap prowess and mannerisms that didn’t match his age.

“Some people use children and don’t even take them to school. There are those that work at night and are made to do some adult things. They should be able to be kids, find time to play, go to school, get medical treatment. That is what we look at in the agreement we give them,” said Nakiwala.

Fresh Kid performing

She added that she was criticised when she had Fresh Kid’s activities streamlined to suit his age, and have his talent nurtured.

However, when the COVID-19 lockdown was imposed in 2020, he already had a house to live in, and he recorded a song thanking her.

On Champion Guddo, who is a budding child figure hogging social media conversation currently, Nakiwala said she has heard about him, and can take on the issue even if she is no longer a minister. She clarified that her new office still gives her the mandate, but she respects the minister occupying her former office.

In 2019, when Fresh Kid was only seven years old, his parents, Paul Mutabazi and mother Madrine Namata, signed a memorandum of understanding with the ministry’s permanent secretary, Pius Bigirimana, aimed at giving specifics on how the rapper’s earnings would be shared and assurance that he will get an education. He is now at Kampala Parents School.