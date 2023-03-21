Tuesday, March 21, 2023
Fresh Kid eyes prefectorial role

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

By Hussein Kiganda

Child Lugaflow rapper Patrick Senyonjo, also known as Fresh Kid, has declared his intentions to run for a prefectorial post at Kampala Parents School.

In a social media post, the Bambi hitmaker informed his fans about his agenda and shared an election poster that shows he is running for the welfare prefect – boys post.

“… I’m their people, a hope for success and a belief in themselves… positive leaders empower people to accomplish their goals. Dear God, guide me in this way and help me to be a positive leader…,” Fresh Kid, who is in P.6, stated.

His fans were quick to ask him to send a link for them to vote him into office, forgetting that only the pupils at the school are the voters.

While some were in support of Fresh Kid’s political ambitions, others advised him to focus on his music career and education for a better future.

Odaah Ug: “This boy is humble. With your brilliance and humbleness, you have a great future ahead of you. No doubt, a good leader is seen in you.”

Wangalo Gilbert: Don’t be confused with Ugandan politics, young man. Focus on education and music.”

Chosen Kasera Samuel: “So good. A leader has a vision for his people. We pray that God will show you the right vision in your journey. Lots of love and care.”

Chris Ramsey Kayz: “Leadership begins at school.”

Ashley Leah: “Of all the posts why welfare, not entertainment?”

