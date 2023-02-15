Wednesday, February 15, 2023
French Ligue 1 club side files complaint after porn film is shot in stadium

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team

AFP

French Ligue 1 club side Nice have filed a complaint after an amateur porn film was apparently shot inside their Allianz Riviera stadium during a game, AFP learned on Wednesday from a police source.

“A complaint was filed on Tuesday by Nice following a porn video filmed in the stadium,” a source at the departmental directorate of public security told AFP, without giving more details.

But according to a source close to the club, the explicit film available online was filmed in the toilets of the south coast stadium on January 29 during a match between the home side and Lille, which Nice went on to win 1-0.

According to the same source, a woman appearing in the film specifies in the footage that the recording is taking place during a match at Nice.

When contacted by AFP, the club did not give any official reaction.

The Allianz Riviera Stadium. AFP photo

