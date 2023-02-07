Freedom City tragedy: Investigations still ongoing

By Barbra Kabahumuza

The State Attorney handling the case of the promoter and emcee of the concert at Freedom City in Namasuba, Kampala where 11 people died as revelers welcomed the New Year, has informed court that inquiries into the matter are still ongoing.

Abbey Musinguzi, popularly known as Abitex and emcee Elvis Francis Jjuuko are battling 13 counts of committing a rash or negligent act occasioning the death of 13 people.

Last month, the duo appeared before Makindye Chief Magistrate’s court presided over by Grade One Magistrate Igga Adiru and denied the charges. The accused are currently out on bail.

State Attorney, Carol Opia also told court that they are about to apprehend other suspects still on the run and asked for an adjournment.

The accused persons’ lawyer, Erias Lukwago asked court to expedite the process of apprehending those the State intended to apprehend and they should proceed to cause the arrest of the suspects and they are brought before court and proceed with the hearing.

The magistrate adjourned the matter to March 7,2023 and the bail for the accused persons has also been extended to the same date.

Background

Eleven people lost their lives during a stampede that happened at the said venue when revelers scrambled to reportedly watch fireworks during a cross-over concert dubbed ‘Party after Party’.

Jjuuko is accused of encouraging revelers to move out of the hall to watch fireworks displays.

Prosecution alleges that Musinguzi, Jjuuko and others still at large endangered people’s lives by closing other outlets from the venue gates, leaving only one small gate, which could not allow over 20,000 people to move out safely.

If found guilty, the accused face a jail term not exceeding seven years, a fine or both, according to Section 227 of the Penal Code Act