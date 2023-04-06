Freedom City tragedy case flops

By Barbara Kabahunuza

Makindye Chief Magistrate’s court has adjourned the negligence case against music promoter Abbey Musinguzi popularly known as Abitex relating to the New Year’s freedom city tragedy to May 4, 2023.

The adjournment followed a request by state Attorney Harriet Adong who informed court that the trial Magistrate Igga Adiru was indisposed.

“Your worship this case was coming up mention but the trial magistrate is indisposed, I pray for an adjournment,” Adong informed court.

This prompted Chief Magistrate Esther Adikini to adjourn the matter to May 4,2023.

(L-R) Elvis Francis Jjuuko and Abbey Musinguzi alias Abitex interacting with their lawyer Musa Matovu. This was when they were appearing before Makindye Chief Magistrates’ Court on charges of committing a rash or negligent act occasioning the death of 13 people. This was on April 6, 2023. Photo by Barbra Kabahumuza.

“Your matter is adjourned to May 4,2023 and the accused persons bail is hereby extended until then,” she ordered.

Musinguzi and emcee Elvis Francis Jjuuko are battling 13 counts of committing a rash or negligent act occasioning the death of 13 people as revellers welcomed the New Year. The accused persons were represented by counsel Musa Matovu.

In January, this year, the duo appeared before the trial magistrate Adiru and denied the charges and were released on bail.

Thirteen people lost their lives during a stampede that happened at the said venue when revellers scrambled to reportedly watch fireworks during a cross-over concert dubbed ‘Party after Party’.

Jjuuko is accused of allegedly encouraging revellers to move out of the hall so as to watch fireworks displays.

The prosecution alleges that Musinguzi, Jjuuko and others still at large endangered people’s lives by closing other outlets from the venue gates, leaving only one small gate, which could not allow over 20,000 people to move out safely.

If found guilty, the accused face a jail term not exceeding seven years, a fine or both, according to Section 227 of the Penal Code Act. E