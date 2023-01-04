Freedom City stampede: Police vacate premises

By Stuart Yiga

The Police have withdrawn personnel who had been deployed around Freedom City since the Sunday night, January 1, tragic incident where nine people died.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said instructions had been made to vacate the area.

“We have vacated the Freedom City premises because it is no longer a crime scene,” he said.

Although Counsel Erias Lukwago faulted the Freedom City Proprietor John Bosco Ssebalamu for the Sunday incident and wanted him arrested too, Police have said there is no need yet.

Additionally, Ssebalamu’s lawyer, Sulaiman Mayanja from Birungi & Co. Advocates, said they are more than ready to defend him.

He says when his client hired the venue for music promoter Abbey Musinguzi, popularly known as Abitex Musinguzi, everything was in stable condition, including more than six gates where people were expected to enter or exit.

“After handing over the venue to the music promoter, he wrote to the Police seeking permission as per the Public Order Management Act, and the Police gave him the green lights after inspection of the place, so whatever transpired, it was not linked to the venue owner at all,” said Mayanja.

According to the agreement, besides the sh10m fees that were for hiring the venue, the music promoter also paid extra sh3m to cater for Police security.

Police further clarified that the number of people who died at Freedom City during New Year’s Eve has not changed from 10, as it had been portrayed by some media platforms.