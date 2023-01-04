Wednesday, January 4, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Freedom City stampede: Police vacate premises
Top News

Freedom City stampede: Police vacate premises

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Stuart Yiga

The Police have withdrawn personnel who had been deployed around Freedom City since the Sunday night, January 1, tragic incident where nine people died.

The Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, said instructions had been made to vacate the area. 

“We have vacated the Freedom City premises because it is no longer a crime scene,” he said.

Police manning security at Freedom City on Monday before they vacated

Although Counsel Erias  Lukwago faulted the Freedom City Proprietor John Bosco Ssebalamu for the Sunday incident and wanted him arrested too, Police have said there is no need yet.

Additionally, Ssebalamu’s lawyer, Sulaiman Mayanja from Birungi & Co. Advocates, said they are more than ready to defend him.

He says when his client hired the venue for music promoter Abbey Musinguzi, popularly known as Abitex Musinguzi, everything was in stable condition, including more than six gates where people were expected to enter or exit.

“After handing over the venue to the music promoter, he wrote to the Police seeking permission as per the Public Order Management Act, and the Police gave him the green lights after inspection of the place, so whatever transpired, it was not linked to the venue owner at all,” said Mayanja.

According to the agreement, besides the sh10m fees that were for hiring the venue, the music promoter also paid extra sh3m to cater for Police security.

Police further clarified that the number of people who died at Freedom City during New Year’s Eve has not changed from 10, as it had been portrayed by some media platforms.

The letter which Abbey Musinguzi wrote to Police requesting for security.

You may also like

Diamond Platnumz, Zuchu annoy fans with lackluster performance

Lydia Jazmine archives Instagram photos, leaves fans anxious

Why King Saha is trending

Promoter Abitex remanded to Luzira over Freedom City stampede

Police blamed for Freedom City tragedy

Prima Kardashi, Hindu renew rivalry over Geosteady

Sh5m is not enough for burial, say relatives of Freedom City stampede...

Team Alex Muhangi wallops Team Spice Diana during charity match

Band artistes need to dress the part, Bebe Cool advises

Instrumentalists flood Miss and Mr Bukedde season two

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.