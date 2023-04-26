Freedom City is going to embarrass you – Kapa Cat to Martha Mukisa

Wednesday, April 26, 2023
by Editorial Team
By Ahmad Muto

Dancehall singer Catherine Tumusiime alias Kapa Cat has been criticised for declaring that singer Martha Mukisa’s forthcoming concert dubbed Sisaaga (I am not joking) at Freedom City on Entebbe Road is going to flop.

Ogamba tosaaga naye, olabise okusaagila ku Freedom City… (You say you are not joking, but you seem to be joking about Freedom City),” Kapa Cat wrote on Facebook.

It will be Mukisa’s first live concert and it has already been endorsed by a number of local artistes – B2C, Azawi, Pia Pounds, Carol Nantongo, Jowy Landa and Nina Roz, among others.

However, Kapa Cat has been accused of spreading bad energy that is becoming common among female artistes, especially after Sheebah and Spice Diana failed to keep their beef lowkey.

Other people have asked Kapa Cat to look for Mukisa and address her directly instead of via social media.

The habit of artistes downplaying their colleague’s efforts, especially concerts has picked up lately. The last person to do it was Gravity Omutujju, who trolled Jose Chameleone, telling him his Gwanga Mujje concert was going to flop. And when hailstorm brought down the stage on February 10, he was still unapologetic.  

