Freedom City crush: Deputy IGP Katsigazi camps at venue for forensic investigations

Monday, January 2, 2023
by Editorial Team
By Eddie Ssejjoba

Following the death of 10 people at Freedom City, Namasuba on Entebbe on New Year’s Eve, the deputy Inspector General of Police, Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime, has Monday, December 2, visited the scene for forensic investigations.

The Police confirmed that 10 people died during the New Year celebrations at Freedom City, an incident Police have since described as rush and neglect.

Deputy Inspector General of Police Geoffrey Katsigazi Tumusiime, has Monday visited Freedom City for forensic investigations. (All Photos by Eddie Ssejjoba)

Katsigazi was in the company of the Kampala Metropolitan Police commander, Stephen Tanui, Wakiso RDC Justine Mbabazi and Kampala minister Hajati Minsa Kabanda.

However, the Vice President, Jessica Alupo, is also expected to visit the place and representatives of families that lost people in the incident have also been called to meet her. 

Among those invited include Ben Kirunda, a cousin to Viola Nakanwagi, 18, who died. 

Nakanwagi was a S4 vacist and former student of Agrolink SS Namasuba Kikajjo and she is scheduled to be buried today, January 2, 2023, in Wattuba Kyadondo. 

She died together with her colleague and neighbour, Hadija Nakakande, 16, of Masajjja B in Makindye Ssabagabo. 

The Police toured the area and were shown an exit where people squeezed themselves, many suffocating to death.

Several Police officers are at the scene investigating the matter.
