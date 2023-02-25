Saturday, February 25, 2023
Free enjoyment for children under 6 at Roast and Rhyme fest

by Editorial Team
By Joan Murungi
The organizers of the Roast and Rhyme Reggae Ragga Nyam Nyam edition have it that this is one of Uganda’s biggest events that aims at bringing families together to have fun.
For this reason, it will be a free entry pass for revellers that will come with children under six years of age.
While speaking to the Kampala Sun, the events manager of Swangz Avenue Jaylor Birungi revealed that kids have been provided with a special area having most of the things that kids can play with.
Some of the activities that will be taking place at the kids’ corner include bouncing castle and playing video games.
“Dedicated child minders will also be available to ensure that the children are well catered for.”
By Previously, it was always free entry for children below the age of 10 years but this time round, this has been changed.

