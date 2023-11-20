Four Ugandan movies to screen at Rwanda’s Mashariki Film Festival

By Hussein Kiganda

Rwanda’s Mashariki Film Festival is set to showcase four Ugandan movies; The Passenger by Hadijah Nakanjako, Contracted by Josephine Kabahuma, The First Martyr by Clive Nshiime, and Akanda by Akram Kamya and Samuel Saviour Kizito, according to the festival’s screening list.

Movie director Samuel Saviour expressed enthusiasm about the development, emphasising the festival’s significance as a major market platform.

He stated that such exposure could attract potential content buyers, creating opportunities for the filmmakers in Uganda.

“While it’s a great opportunity for our movies to be screened at the Mashariki Film Festival, given the presence of numerous content buyers, there’s potential for our films to be selected or for filmmakers to be noticed,” Samuel Saviour remarked.

He added that even if the movies aren’t picked by content buyers, the festival provides a platform for showcasing Ugandan craftsmanship beyond borders, possibly leading to filmmakers being approached for future projects.

During the festival, the MashaRket, a film content market, is organised to facilitate knowledge exchange and idea sharing in an already established hub for well-calibrated events, both nationally and internationally.

MashaRket is a three-day content market scheduled to take place during the ninth edition of the Mashariki African Film Festival from November 25 to December 1, 2023.