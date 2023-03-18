Four international gospel performers to headline Play House23

By Hussein Kiganda

International gospel sensations Orlando Miller (Landlord), Mel Holder, Pastor Jumu Grant, and Dan Mukunza Musheba (Dangarii) are set to headline the upcoming Play House23 event on March 25, 2023, at Lugogo Cricket Oval-Tennis Center in Kampala.

The event has been organised by renowned gospel deejay DJ Victor256, to honour the achievements of gospel artistes and deejays in Uganda while celebrating gospel music.

Who are the headliners of Play House23?

Landlord, a Bahamian reggae artiste, is also a television and radio host with a remarkable portfolio of gospel plays.

Mel Holder, a Grammy-nominated American gospel artiste and music composer, made history in 2019 when his hit song Magnificent topped Billboard’s Contemporary Jazz Chart twice.

Pastor Jumu Grant, a gospel artiste and pastor from Trinidad and Tobago, is known for his worship leading skills and resides in Edmonton, Alberta, Canada.

Dan Mukunza Musheba, popularly known as Dangarii, is a Kenyan dancehall gospel minister who gained fame through his hit song Winner.

DJ Victor256 attributed the event’s lineup to his extensive network of connections.

“Some of them have been good friends for a long time. I built a web of connections from all over the world and they are these that are making this happen. I am happy that they all confirmed their presence at the event and are jetting in anytime soon,” he said.

The Play House23 event will also feature other talented artistes such as urban gospel artiste Colifixe, spoken word expert Wake, Nigerian gospel afro-dancehall star Special Agent Snypa, Coopy Bly, Romeo Odongo, September King and Isaiah Misanvu.