Four get golden buzzer at Miss and Mr Bukedde

By Nicholas Oneal

As season two of the Miss and Mr Bukedde competition gets interesting and at the same time harder, some contestants just made the judges’ day entertaining.

On Tuesday, January 3, over 100 contestants who had gone through the first round turned up for the physical auditions at the Vision Group head office in Kampala.

Only four managed to get the golden buzzer. The rest have to wait longer to know their fate.

Five made wonders, as the judges sent them straight to the bootcamp, which is the semi-final stage.

This year’s panel of judges includes Sanyu Robinah Mweruka, a news anchor for Bukedde TV’s Agataliiko Nfuufu, Robert Segawa and Joseph Batte, both music analysts and Eddy Yawe, a music producer and singer.

Precious Ahaisibwe, a 21-year-old who single-handedly played a two-piece band of a piano and trumpet, wowed Yawe, whose judgement of the performance was simply “unique talent”.

Arthur Nbusuga and David Mubiru played the piano and violin with renditions.

Franklin Jemah and Elsa Tower joined with good singing skills.

Contestant number 8 Precious Ahaisibwe playing musical instruments concurrently, which won him a golden buzzer at season two of Miss and Mr Bukedde at the Vision Group head offices on January 3, 2023. (All photos by Nicholas Oneal)

In the next two weeks the 50 selected contestants will return for another elimination round. Immediately afterwards, the winners will head to bootcamp.

Asiya Nakiryowa, a traditional dancer, who moved to the next level at the Miss and Mr Bukedde talent search at the Vision Group head offices on January 3, 2023

The winners of this year’s edition of Miss and Mr Bukedde (one male and one female) will walk home with sh10m and a land title each and the first runner-up will bag sh5m.

The competition was launched by Gervase Ndyanabo, the Vision Group deputy managing director and company secretary, at the company head offices on October 27, 2022.

How the 100 contestants were chosen

Interested contestants sent in their videos showcasing their talent, including music, dance, drama, and comedy, on WhatsApp number 0776877528.

The judges reviewed the videos on Bukedde TV every Sunday and selected the top contestants, who were then invited for the physical auditions.

Mayimuna Naluzzi performing at Miss and Mr Bukedde at the Vision Group head offices

Olivia Kakooza speaks to Bukedde TV presenter Bruno Betty after moving to the next level at the Miss and Mr Bukedde talent search

Bukedde TV’s Bruno Betty (centre) with some of the contestants