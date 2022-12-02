Four arrested for snatching bags, phones

By Michael Odeng

The territorial Police at Katwe have arrested members of a criminal gang that has been allegedly robbing people of their properties using motorcycles.

The suspects were arrested during an operation that was conducted by the Police on Thursday (December 1).

The suspects include Sadiq Semakula, 23, a resident of Ndejje Kanaba, Wise Baguma, 19, a resident of Kisenyi social centre, John Tumusiime aka Mutoro, a resident of the social centre in Kisenyi and Mustafa Lubega aka Ade, a resident of Makerere Kivvulu.

The Deputy Police Spokesperson, Kampala Metropolitan, Luke Owoyesigyire, confirmed the arrest of the four suspects, in a tweet on Friday.

“They have allegedly been snatching bags from pedestrians, and phones from both motorists and pedestrians before fleeing on motorcycles which were identified by our CCTV cameras,” he stated.