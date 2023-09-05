Former radio host Charles Muvawala voted UNAA vice-president

By Alfred Byenkya

Former radio presenter Charles Muvawala has been voted the vice-president of the Uganda North American Association (UNAA).

During the elections for various UNAA posts in Dallas, Texas in the US recently, Lambert Etibot was announced as the next president after gathering 422 votes.

He was contesting against Patrick Ogwang who came second.

Etibot, who was the incumbent Secretary General in Henrietta Nairuba Wamala’s cabinet, is said to have manned the election in which he was contesting.

Sources that attended the convention said the election experienced a low voter turn up as many members abandoned the association for the UNAA Causes Association that is said to be replacing UNAA.

The elected leaders of the association will be in office for two years before being replaced in 2025 after the expiry of their term.