Tuesday, September 5, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Former radio host Charles Muvawala voted UNAA vice-president
Top News

Former radio host Charles Muvawala voted UNAA vice-president

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Alfred Byenkya

Former radio presenter Charles Muvawala has been voted the vice-president of the Uganda North American Association (UNAA).

During the elections for various UNAA posts in Dallas, Texas in the US recently, Lambert Etibot was announced as the next president after gathering 422 votes.

He was contesting against Patrick Ogwang who came second.

Etibot, who was the incumbent Secretary General in Henrietta Nairuba Wamala’s cabinet, is said to have manned the election in which he was contesting.

Sources that attended the convention said the election experienced a low voter turn up as many members abandoned the association for the UNAA Causes Association that is said to be replacing UNAA.

The elected leaders of the association will be in office for two years before being replaced in 2025 after the expiry of their term.

You may also like

Salvado joins Twitterati to bash Nigerian over ‘hell on earth’ Uganda post

Nigerian gospel giant Sinach to perform at Lugogo this Friday

Nigerian, Kenyan & Ugandan DJs turn up Najjera Fest

Kusasira responds to Ssemujju payroll statements, claims is ‘tree with fruits’

Ugandan YouTubers to start paying tax this October

Cindy leaves Kasese fans star struck at street rave 

Kololo toilet sex video: Christine Nampeera, man summoned to Police

Stop paying Kusasira & Buchaman – Ssemujju Nganda

Why MC Kats and Alien Skin are feuding over Champion Gudo

Karole Kasita succumbs to pressure, clears debt with Mudra

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2023

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.