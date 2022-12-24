Former Public Service head Mitala is dead

By Kampala Sun writer

John Mitala, the former head of Public Service, is dead. Mitala, who also served as secretary to the cabinet, was pronounced dead at Masaka referral hospital.

Mitala has reportedly been unwell for sometime and was only recently discharged from hospital. He had returned to his country home in Kalungu district to heal

Information minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi confirmed Mitala’s death.

Mitala retired in 2021 after serving in the public service for at least 48 years rising to head it in 2002 after President Museveni appointed him permanent secretary. He had joined civil service in May 25, 1973.

As head of the public Service, Mitala was one of the most powerful officials as his ministry is responsible for confirming all staff hired to work in government departments. Mitala’s 19-year tenure at the head of public service ended in July 15, 2021 when he was replaced by Lucy Nakyobe.