Saturday, December 24, 2022
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Latest News Former Public Service head Mitala is dead
Latest News

Former Public Service head Mitala is dead

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Kampala Sun writer

John Mitala, the former head of Public Service, is dead. Mitala, who also served as secretary to the cabinet, was pronounced dead at Masaka referral hospital.

Mitala has reportedly been unwell for sometime and was only recently discharged from hospital. He had returned to his country home in Kalungu district to heal

Information minister Dr Chris Baryomunsi confirmed Mitala’s death.

Mitala retired in 2021 after serving in the public service for at least 48 years rising to head it in 2002 after President Museveni appointed him permanent secretary. He had joined civil service in May 25, 1973.

As head of the public Service, Mitala was one of the most powerful officials as his ministry is responsible for confirming all staff hired to work in government departments. Mitala’s 19-year tenure at the head of public service ended in July 15, 2021 when he was replaced by Lucy Nakyobe.

You may also like

Tweets posted 10 years ago cost journalist CNN job

Karole Kasita in surprise baby shower

Vision Group’s lifestyle and entertainment team wind year in style

Musician Barbi Jay releases love song dubbed mango tree

The Deejays who had a good year, 2022

Ugandan comedians should go back to school, Kalela

Police, Musician’s Association issue guidelines for artists, events managers

Rotary club of Munyonyo ends year in style

Dubai hosts world’s longest running festival

Archbishop Kaziimba prays for peace as KCCA winds 2022 in style

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.