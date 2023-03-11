Former Miss Uganda Nakakande graduates from Dubai University

Sunday, March 12, 2023
by Editorial Team
By Alfred Byenkya  

Former Miss Uganda Oliva Nakakande has graduated from the Middle Sex University in Dubai.

The University is a franchise of UK based University Middle Sex University

She broke the news of her graduation on her social media platforms where she published her graduation photos where she was wearing a blue suit

She graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management (Marketing) course which she started in October 2020 while Uganda was in a Covid Lockdown  

Before going to Dubai for further studies, she first acquired her first qualification, a diploma in Journalism and Mass Communication from UMCAT School of Journalism and Mass Communication

Before going to Dubai, she was running a charity organization she named the “Oliver Nakakande Foundation” in which she empowers the girl child to stay in school.

Nakakande was forced to resign as Miss Uganda because her Dubai studies couldn’t allow her perform her roles as Miss Uganda

She was replaced by Elizabeth Bagaya, who was the second runner up when she won the 2019 crown and represented Uganda at the 2021 Miss World contest that took place

at the Jose Miguel Agrelot Coliseum in San Juan, Puerto Rico, on December 16, 2021. 

