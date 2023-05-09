Former Miss Uganda Kagasa flaunts baby bump

Tuesday, May 9, 2023
By Alex Balimwikungu

Former Miss Uganda Leah Kagasa is pregnant.

Kagasa, who was Miss Uganda in 2016, got married in a civil ceremony to her American beau identified as Aaron in 2022. The couple is expecting their first bundle of joy.

Kagasa used scripture to express her joy on her Instagram page.

She wrote: “What the LORD has done for me – I cannot tell it all. Just when I think that God has done too much – He does it again! Behold, children are a heritage and gift from the Lord, The fruit of the womb a reward… Thank you, Abba Father, for Your faithfulness, thank You for choosing us to carry your gift. Those who trust in the LORD shall never be disappointed indeed!” 

