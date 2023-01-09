Former Kampala MP, Nabilah, novelist Kakwenza in bitter exchange

By Alex Balimwikungu

Acerbic-tongued novelist Kakwenza Rukirabasaija’s scathing words have landed on his latest victim. – The former Kampala Woman MP, Nabilah Naggayi Sempala

The two were embroiled in a heated social media exchange after Nabilah claimed that the opposition is full of leaders who dine with the ruling regime.

Through her Twitter handle, Nabilah said, “Citizens have unknowingly created and facilitated a powerful political cartel.” “It’s influential, rich, highly connected, and operates across party lines; it has media, militias, and international handlers/lobbyists—they enjoy their empire due to Uganda’s degraded civic consciousness!”

Kakwenza accused Nabilah of belonging to the “powerful political cartel” hence the reason she ran away from FDC.

“You were part of it while hiding in FDC. Then you were known, and ran to NUP and got rejected. The accumulated debts and fleeing to Canada are a comeuppance of being useless to the rich cartel because you had been undressed and everyone knew your spying role in opposition,” said Kakwenza in a tweet.

The argument went personal and almost petty. Nabilah retorted, “So you’re still using and abusing women like you used to!” I know fathering children and abandoning them with their mothers is a favorite pastime of yours! “As a refugee in Germany, your sexism and misogyny taint your profile as a human rights activist!” Nabilah said.