Former Eagles Productions musicians to sing  at Mesach Semakula’s concert

By Alfred Byenkya

Former Eagles Production musicians Geoffrey Lutaaya, Ronald Mayinja, Catherine Kusasira and Haruna Mubiru have agreed to perform at Mesach Semakula’s music concert.

The Mesach Semakula at 46 concert will take place at the Kampala Serena Hotel on May 19, 2023.

According to Semakula, the singers will be part of his concert because he still regards them as his brothers and sisters.

“We started Eagles Production together, and built its band and reputation. It’s the reason why I decided to invite them to be part of my concert,” he said at a press briefing he held at his Papaz Spot Restaurant, Makindye in Kampala on Monday, April 17, 2023.

Semakula said the singers will be singing at his concert because they have agreed to start working together again. The members split in 2014 over financial issues.

Eagle’s Production founder Lutaaya, now MP, called upon his fans to come and support Semakula’s concert.

“Despite being a Member of Parliament, I honoured his invite by coming for this press briefing. We have been meeting in recent times because we forgave each other,” he said.

Haruna Mubiru referred to Semakula as his brother.

“We are still brothers and sisters who used to travel long distances with Eagles Production. They introduced me to their audience, which later helped me to become an independent artiste,” he added.