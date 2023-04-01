Former Big Brother Naija housemates Nini and Saga engaged

By Ahmad Muto

For those that followed Big Brother Naija, it is not a subject of debate that Adeoluwa Okusaga alias Saga and Anita Singh alias Nini’s relationship in that house was the most dramatic in the history of the show. It was the one relationship that got the face behind the Biggie character nearly showing up on camera out of rage – from summoning Saga to the diary room and him delaying/refusing to show up because he was in bed chatting up Nini to failing a task to ignore Nini for a few days and revealing the secret task to her.

However, Nini executed hers when Biggie tasked her to exit the house in the night using a secret door to create the impression she disappeared into thin air.

That was one of the most controversial plot twists of the reality show.

Saga looked for her everywhere, even under the carpets, in the saucepans, mugs, bottles creating an unprecedented level of discomfort in the house. He slept outside the diary room hoping Nini would show up. He cried until he had no more tears left in his eyes.

Then his family got concerned and considered pulling him out of the Shine Ya Eye, Season six edition of the show in 2021, arguing that his mental health was on the line, and the embarrassment was not necessary.

Meanwhile, Nini always told Saga she had a boyfriend outside the house that she loved so much and, therefore, Saga stood no chance.

Long story short, Saga never gave up on Nini and two years later, they are engaged. Photos of their engagement flooded the interwebs on Friday, March 31, 2023.

This comes shortly after Nini denied ever getting engaged to Saga in January this year and sharing a photo of her finger without a ring. Also, this was not so long after a photo of her surfaced with a gentleman believed to be the boyfriend she talked about endlessly in the Big Brother Naija house.