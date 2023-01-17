Forgive me, Queen Kafta begs Pretty Nicole

By Stuart Yiga

Queen Kafta, 18, the woman who featured in a gruesome video that went viral while beating a 14-year-old Pretty Nicole Eseza,15, has on Tuesday, January 17, been arraigned before Kira Chief Magistrate Rose Nsenge over aggravated torture.

The court was filled to capacity comprised of relatives and friends from both sides as well as journalists.

In the video, Kafta and her colleagues were seen beating Nicole over having an affair with her boyfriend.

In court, Kafta earlier cried out to Nicole, her family, friends and the country at large, seeking forgiveness, saying all she did was out of anger.

“I know it is my fault and I admit that, but still I request Nicole to find space in her heart to forgive me for what I did because at least for the time we have been friends, I have done a lot for her, including helping her to have where to sleep at the time when her parents banished her from their home,” she said.

According to the charge sheet, Queen Kafta, a Tanzanian national and others still at large on January 8,2023 at Nsasa Kira Municipality in Wakiso district inflicted injuries on Pretty Nicole Eseza, a female juvenile, causing her grievous harm accusing her of being in love with her boyfriend, Derrick Lwanga.