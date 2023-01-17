Tuesday, January 17, 2023
Copyright 2021 - All Right Reserved
Home Top News Forgive me, Queen Kafta begs Pretty Nicole
Top News

Forgive me, Queen Kafta begs Pretty Nicole

by Editorial Team
by Editorial Team 0 comment

By Stuart Yiga

Queen Kafta, 18, the woman who featured in a gruesome video that went viral while beating a 14-year-old Pretty Nicole Eseza,15, has on Tuesday, January 17, been arraigned before Kira Chief Magistrate Rose Nsenge over aggravated torture.

The court was filled to capacity comprised of relatives and friends from both sides as well as journalists.

In the video, Kafta and her colleagues were seen beating Nicole over having an affair with her boyfriend.

In court, Kafta earlier cried out to Nicole, her family, friends and the country at large, seeking forgiveness, saying all she did was out of anger.

“I know it is my fault and I admit that, but still I request Nicole to find space in her heart to forgive me for what I did because at least for the time we have been friends, I have done a lot for her, including helping her to have where to sleep at the time when her parents banished her from their home,” she said.

Queen Kafta interacting with her lawyer at Kira Chief Magistrates Court. Photo by Stuart Yiga
The family of the victim attending Tuesday's court session. Photo by Stuart Yiga

According to the charge sheet, Queen Kafta, a Tanzanian national and others still at large on January 8,2023 at Nsasa Kira Municipality in Wakiso district inflicted injuries on Pretty Nicole Eseza, a female juvenile, causing her grievous harm accusing her of being in love with her boyfriend, Derrick Lwanga.

You may also like

Anne Kansiime shares her private life in new reality show

Freedom City tragedy: Police issue new guidelines for events organisers

Police hunt for soldier over death of wife’s lover  

Police arrests pastor accused of raping tourist

Bryan White rumoured to make return this year

Jinja city hotel building collapses

Video: Kenzo drowns in Hamza’s cash, begs him to stop

Sylvia Namutebi, Ally Allibhai welcome second son

Fabiola’s friend D’Banj disappoints at Big Brother Titans premiere

AFRIMA climaxes in Senegal, DJ Lito scoops award

Download Vision Digital Experience App

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Linkedin Youtube Instagram Pinterest

All Rights Reserved © Kampala Sun 2022. Developed by HW

Kampala Sun is owned by Vision Group. @2022 - All Right Reserved.