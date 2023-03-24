Forgive me if I hurt you, Nnaabagereka implores as she launches autobiography

By Carol Kasujja Adii

Big names, including ministers, professors, businesspersons and ambassadors, queued up on Thursday evening, March 23, to have a signed copy of Nnaabagereka Sylvia Nagginda Luswata’s book, The Nnaabagereka Queen Sylvia Nagginda Luswata.

The autobiography was launched at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel.

Before over 300 guests at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel and the eyes of the public on television and online, the Nnaabagereka stepped on stage clad in a deep purple gown at 6:00pm.

In her brief remarks in both English and Luganda, Nagginda expressed gratitude to everyone who attended her book launch.

The Nnaabagereka told the guests that the reason she wrote the book was to encourage and educate.

“Writing an autobiography can be a daunting experience, reflecting on experiences, some exciting and others not. It is highly sensitive to write because you may affect other people. If I have hurt anyone in the process, forgive me. It was not my intention,” she said.

The Nnaabagereka declined to touch on the life stories in the autobiography, but only tackled a few of the humorous tales in the book that immediately hit the market at sh100,000 a copy.

The ceremony was presided over by Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu, after blessing the function. The Archbishop immediately started singing one of the Anglican hymns, Blessed Assurance.

The book was reviewed amid gospel music

If the cheers of the crowd were anything to go by, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and the Kampala Capital City Authority executive director, Dorothy Kisaka, stole the show when they were called to take a picture with the Nnaabagereka. These two are always in battles.

The Nnaaagereka, Kampala Lord Mayor Erias Lukwago and the Kampala Capital City Authority executive director, Dorothy Kisaka during the book launch at the at the Sheraton Kampala Hotel on March 23, 2023. Photo by Maria Wamala

It was a night to remember; journalists dropped their cameras, books, recorders and pens when they were called to take a picture with the Nnaabagereka. Thanks to The Observer journalist who remained behind to capture the moment.

Away from the reception area, towards the gate, guests streamed in, clad in magnificent outfits. One would have been excused for confusing it for a fashion show.

Security was tight in the Sheraton parking area, most vehicles were equally not allowed to drive in because of lack of adequate parking space and some guests had to walk from the Sheraton gate to the ballroom.

It is the high level of organisation of the event that must have impressed many and led to its huge success.