Foreign athletes jet in for Kiplimo’s Discovery Uganda champs

By Javier Silas Omagor

Host of international athletes from across the world have arrived ahead of the maiden Jacob Kiplimo-powered Discovery Uganda Champs 2023.

Some of the countries to be represented at the champs will include; France, Norway, Denmark and Switzerland.

Others whose runners have already arrived are Sudan, Kenya and South Sudan.

Kiplimo’s manager and coach at Rosa Associati International Uganda, Peter Chelangat, confirmed the news to New Vision stressing that the development fits well into the initial plan of making the championship international.

“As much as our primary goal is to tap and develop grassroot talent, it is also paramount to allow international established athletes to come through and inspire the Ugandan budding runners,” Chelangat explained.

Despite being the inaugural episode, over five nations, mostly those from Europe, will take part in Discovery Uganda Champs yet Chelangat says the number would have been even bigger.

“There were still more countries knocking but we ran out of time to accommodate them, so we pushed most of them to next year,” he disclosed.

According to Chelangat, another big arrival is that of famous Italian sports manager, Federico Rosa and his contingent.

“The entire management of Rosa is in Uganda to ensure that this championship ends up a big success,” he revealed.

It should be noted that Federico is the man who decided to sign up Kiplimo years ago and made the 22-year-old world record holder the team captain of the Ugandan camp.

Kiplimo, also the Olympics and World Athletics bronze winner, will flag-off his first-ever privately funded event on Friday, January 20, at Kapchorwa town in the east.

As if that is not enough, Chelangat could also confirm that the world’s fastest man in both 5,000m and 10,000m, compatriot Joshua Cheptegei will also grace the event.

Olympics gold winner Peruth Chemutai, Commonwealth Games 2022 golden boy Victor Kiplangat and World Athletics Champs 2022 bronze winner Oscar Chelimo have all signaled intent to attend the competition.

Over 800 budding athletes have so far registered to compete at the Discovery Uganda Championships 2023.

The categories will include; senior men and women where winners of each block will each be rewarded with sh3.8m.

The other two categories are the junior men and women respectively.

Uganda Athletics Federation, the federation in charge of athletics in the East African country, is part of the sponsors of the event, while America’s multinational sportswear manufacturing giant, Nike, is also funding the event.